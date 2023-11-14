Discounts for Those Traveling With Kids Ages Three to Nine at the Walt Disney World Resort

This spring, if you're planning a Walt Disney World vacation, there are great discounts for those traveling with children ages three to nine.

What’s Happening:

Save on a magical family vacation this spring! Children’s (ages 3 to 9) theme park tickets and dining plans are half off with the purchase of a non discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel, as well as theme park tickets and a dining plan.

Book now for arrivals most nights from:

March 3, 2024 through March 24, 2024

April 7, 2024 through June 30, 2024

Eligible Disney Resort Hotels:

Select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney's Beach Club Villas

Disney's BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney's Old Key West Resort

Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Select Disney Deluxe Resorts:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Select Disney Resort Hotels:

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Valid for Arrivals Most Nights:

March 3, 2024 through March 24, 2024

April 7, 2024 through June 30, 2024

Package Includes:

Room

Theme park ticket(s)

Dining plan

Length of Stay Requirements:

Minimum – 4 nights

Maximum – 14 nights

Important Details:

Children’s (ages 3 to 9) theme park tickets and dining plans are half off with the purchase of a non discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package for you and your children that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets and a dining plan.

Savings based on the non discounted price of the same package.

The number of packages allocated for this offer is limited.

Everyone in the same room must be on the same package.

Child must stay in the room with the adult.

Advance package reservations are required.

Theme park tickets valid for admission beginning on date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of stay and ticket. Visit disneyworld.com/usage for more details.

Table-Service restaurants may have limited or no availability at time of package purchase.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Offer excludes the following room types: 2-bedroom suites, 2-bedroom villas, 3-bedroom villas, campsites, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge and Bungalows at Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

Dining plan excludes gratuities.

Children ages 3 to 9 must order from a children’s menu, where available.

Dining plan must be purchased for the entire length of stay and for the entire party (ages 3 and up).

Starting with visits on January 9, 2024, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets. For other admission types, theme park reservations may be required.