Discounts for Those Traveling With Kids Ages Three to Nine at the Walt Disney World Resort

This spring, if you're planning a Walt Disney World vacation, there are great discounts for those traveling with children ages three to nine.

What’s Happening:

  • Save on a magical family vacation this spring! Children’s (ages 3 to 9) theme park tickets and dining plans are half off with the purchase of a non discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel, as well as theme park tickets and a dining plan.

Book now for arrivals most nights from:

  • March 3, 2024 through March 24, 2024
  • April 7, 2024 through June 30, 2024

Eligible Disney Resort Hotels:

Select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts:

  • Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  • Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
  • Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
  • Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
  • Disney's Beach Club Villas
  • Disney's BoardWalk Villas
  • Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  • Disney's Old Key West Resort
  • Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
  • Disney’s Riviera Resort
  • Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
  • The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Select Disney Deluxe Resorts:

  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
  • Disney’s Beach Club Resort
  • Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
  • Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
  • Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Select Disney Resort Hotels:

  • The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
  • Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
  • Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
  • Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
  • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
  • Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
  • Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
  • Disney’s Pop Century Resort
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Valid for Arrivals Most Nights:

  • March 3, 2024 through March 24, 2024
  • April 7, 2024 through June 30, 2024

Package Includes:

  • Room
  • Theme park ticket(s)
  • Dining plan

Length of Stay Requirements:

  • Minimum – 4 nights
  • Maximum – 14 nights

Important Details:

  • Children’s (ages 3 to 9) theme park tickets and dining plans are half off with the purchase of a non discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package for you and your children that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets and a dining plan.
  • Savings based on the non discounted price of the same package.
  • The number of packages allocated for this offer is limited.
  • Everyone in the same room must be on the same package.
  • Child must stay in the room with the adult.
  • Advance package reservations are required.
  • Theme park tickets valid for admission beginning on date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of stay and ticket. Visit disneyworld.com/usage for more details.
  • Table-Service restaurants may have limited or no availability at time of package purchase.
  • Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
  • Offer excludes the following room types: 2-bedroom suites, 2-bedroom villas, 3-bedroom villas, campsites, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge and Bungalows at Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.
  • Dining plan excludes gratuities.
  • Children ages 3 to 9 must order from a children’s menu, where available.
  • Dining plan must be purchased for the entire length of stay and for the entire party (ages 3 and up).
  • Starting with visits on January 9, 2024, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets. For other admission types, theme park reservations may be required.

