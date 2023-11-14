Discounts for Those Traveling With Kids Ages Three to Nine at the Walt Disney World Resort

This spring, if you're planning a Walt Disney World vacation, there are great discounts for those traveling with children ages three to nine.
What’s Happening:
- Save on a magical family vacation this spring! Children’s (ages 3 to 9) theme park tickets and dining plans are half off with the purchase of a non discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel, as well as theme park tickets and a dining plan.
Book now for arrivals most nights from:
- March 3, 2024 through March 24, 2024
- April 7, 2024 through June 30, 2024
Eligible Disney Resort Hotels:
Select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney's Beach Club Villas
- Disney's BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Old Key West Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Select Disney Deluxe Resorts:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Select Disney Resort Hotels:
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Valid for Arrivals Most Nights:
Package Includes:
- Room
- Theme park ticket(s)
- Dining plan
Length of Stay Requirements:
- Minimum – 4 nights
- Maximum – 14 nights
Important Details:
- Children’s (ages 3 to 9) theme park tickets and dining plans are half off with the purchase of a non discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package for you and your children that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets and a dining plan.
- Savings based on the non discounted price of the same package.
- The number of packages allocated for this offer is limited.
- Everyone in the same room must be on the same package.
- Child must stay in the room with the adult.
- Advance package reservations are required.
- Theme park tickets valid for admission beginning on date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of stay and ticket. Visit disneyworld.com/usage for more details.
- Table-Service restaurants may have limited or no availability at time of package purchase.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 2-bedroom suites, 2-bedroom villas, 3-bedroom villas, campsites, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge and Bungalows at Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.
- Dining plan excludes gratuities.
- Children ages 3 to 9 must order from a children’s menu, where available.
- Dining plan must be purchased for the entire length of stay and for the entire party (ages 3 and up).
- Starting with visits on January 9, 2024, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets. For other admission types, theme park reservations may be required.
