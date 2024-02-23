Disney and AAU Expand Relationship To Bring More Basketball Championships to Walt Disney World

The nation’s most elite high school basketball talent will be on display at The Most Magical Place On Earth this summer, as Disney and the AAU expand their relationship.

What’s Happening:

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) is one of the largest, non-profit, volunteer sports organizations in the country. As a multi-sport organization, the AAU is dedicated exclusively to the promotion and development of amateur sports programs. Founded in 1888 to establish standards and uniformity in sports, the AAU philosophy of “Sports For All, Forever” is now shared by nearly 800,000 members and 150,000 volunteers across 45 sports programs and 55 U.S. districts

After previously hosting several AAU championship events at Walt Disney World Resort with the rest spread throughout the country, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will become home to all 24 AAU boys’ basketball D1 and D2 national title events for ages 7U/1st grade – 19U/12th grade in 2024.

The boys’ championship events at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will take place July 4-11, 2024, joining the AAU Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Memorial Day Classic (May 25-27, 2024) which are also played at Disney.

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has been the epicenter of AAU basketball since the complex first opened in 1997, providing established tournaments and events for the new facility. Since then, tens of thousands of elite youth athletes have competed in AAU basketball events at the sports complex, including former and current pro basketball stars. In addition, coaches and scouts from every level of college basketball regularly attend the events to recruit the best young talent in the country.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Broadcast Center will showcase the action and the story of the AAU, enhancing the players’ experience while competing at The Most Magical Place On Earth. The high-tech facility creates content for global distribution on ESPN platforms and captures highlights for athletes and their families to enjoy again and again.

What They’re Saying:

ESPN Wide World of Sports Vice President Adam Ball : “Since 1997, many of the greatest basketball players in the world have competed in AAU championship events here at Walt Disney World Resort and we’re thrilled to continue that legacy. The elite talent, passion and excitement of AAU championships make these events a ‘must-see’ for basketball fans and help reaffirm ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex as the nation’s premier venue for youth athletes.”

: “Since 1997, many of the greatest basketball players in the world have competed in AAU championship events here at Walt Disney World Resort and we’re thrilled to continue that legacy. The elite talent, passion and excitement of AAU championships make these events a ‘must-see’ for basketball fans and help reaffirm ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex as the nation’s premier venue for youth athletes.” AAU president Jo Mirza: “The AAU has had an incredible relationship with Walt Disney World for nearly 30 years, and we’re eager to continue that relationship well into the future. With Disney’s world-class service and facilities, there’s no better place than ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for amateur athletes to feel like professionals and create lifetime memories.”