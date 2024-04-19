Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Glimpses Of Disney Adventure World Additions

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

New photos from Walt Disney Imagineering show a preview of what’s to come at the soon-to-be renamed Disney Adventure World.

What’s Happening:

  • Imagineering released a few photos on their Instagram hinting at the new additions coming to the park.
  • One picture shows the new marquee being created for World Premiere Plaza, the updated name for the former Studio 1.

  • Also included was a glimpse at the boats being created for Rapunzel’s Tangled Spin, the new family attraction being added to the park.
  • These photos are new updates to the recently announced revamp of Walt Disney Studios park at Disneyland Paris Resort.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight