Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Glimpses Of Disney Adventure World Additions

New photos from Walt Disney Imagineering show a preview of what’s to come at the soon-to-be renamed Disney Adventure World.
What’s Happening:
- Imagineering released a few photos on their Instagram hinting at the new additions coming to the park.
- One picture shows the new marquee being created for World Premiere Plaza, the updated name for the former Studio 1.
- Also included was a glimpse at the boats being created for Rapunzel’s Tangled Spin, the new family attraction being added to the park.
- These photos are new updates to the recently announced revamp of Walt Disney Studios park at Disneyland Paris Resort.