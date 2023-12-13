Disney Cast Life Shares Look at Cast Member Holiday 5K at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort

Cast Members at both the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts recently celebrated the holiday season with a special 5K.

The Disney Cast Life YouTube page shared a video showing Cast Members on both coasts enjoying holiday 5K races throughout the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

The roughly minute-long video shows Cast Members running through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Magic Kingdom Animal Kingdom

We also get to see Cast Members from Disney’s Hilton Head Resort and Disney’s Vero Beach Resort enjoying the same festivities.

Check out the video below: