New Disney X Citizen Countdown Clock Built Into Disneyland and My Disney Experience Apps

A new built-in countdown clock from Disney x Citizen in the Disneyland and My Disney Experience apps will allow guests with resort stays countdown to fun, building up to their visit:

What’s Happening:

Starting today, the My Disney Experience and Disneyland mobile apps are gaining a new countdown clock to help guests get excited ahead of their resort hotel stays.

This is just one of many exciting updates to the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps that are being rolled out as the apps continue to make Disney vacations easier and more convenient, including: Enhancements to mobile ordering, making it easier to find quick and nearby food offerings at the theme parks and resorts. Updates to the dining reservation system to help them better discover available dining reservations during their resort stays.

With a shared belief in the power of creativity and inclusivity, ingenuity, and imagination, the extraordinary alliance between Disney and Citizen is one that extended well beyond the collaborative timepiece collections to Disney’s storied Main Streets around the world, where every minute is measured in magic. As the official timekeeper of the runDisney Resort races, Citizen-branded clocks and mile markers will also keep participants on time from start to finish during four wildly popular events weekends, totaling 13 themed races. The Citizen logo is also prominently displayed on in-park clocks so Disney Park guests will never be late for that very important date with their favorite attraction.

The My Disney Experience and Disneyland Mobile apps are an important tool for guests visiting the park, and allow for planning and ease, as well as access to other features like Disney Genie+ which features Lightning Lane access, and Virtual Queue registration.

Using the apps, guests can also easily find their car thanks to a car locator feature, make dining reservations, and use merchandise mobile checkout or mobile ordering at select dining locations.

Those staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels can also use online check-in service for their Disney hotel reservation before they arrive, and head directly to their room at their hotel as soon as it is ready.