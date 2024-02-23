Walt Disney World Hosts Princess Party at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando

Walt Disney World Resort and Starlight Children’s Foundation hosted a Disney Princess-themed party fit for royalty for patients at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando. The princess party included a visit from Belle and a new delivery of Starlight hospital gowns inspired by beloved heroines like Tiana, Ariel, Mulan and more.

What’s Happening:

For more than 20 years, the two organizations have worked together to help create positive memories during hospital stays through entertainment and personal moments that deliver joy and comfort.

Events like the Disney Princess party are part of Disney’s $100 million global commitment to help reimagine the patient experience in children’s hospitals and pediatric places of care around the world. The events help fulfill the company’s efforts to create distinctly Disney experiences that deliver moments of joy when they’re needed most.

What They’re Saying:

“After the stressful week we had, this was the biggest blessing. The moment she put on the gown, she said ‘mom, I’m a princess.’ It’s amazing to now see her happy, relaxed and motivated.” Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World: “Our characters demonstrate strength and courage, and that’s exactly what we hope to inspire in these young patients. Alleviating stress and bringing new, happy memories for families during a hospital stay – even if just for a moment – is some of the most important work we do.”

“Our clinicians work tirelessly to provide expert care and make hospital stays less scary for our young patients, because we’re not just in the business of treating a child’s physical ailments, but treating the whole child – body, mind and spirit. I can’t think of a better way to fill their hearts and lift their spirits than a visit from Belle herself and the opportunity to channel their inner princess with a princess party.” Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation: “We are so grateful to collaborate with Disney for so many years to deliver happiness to hospitalized kids and their families. Our collaboration allows us to transform the hospital experience for kids across the country through our vital programs – like today’s princess-themed delivery.”