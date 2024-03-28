Disney Legend Josh Gad Visits World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Disney Legend Josh Gad is making his way around Disney resorts all over the world. Michael Moriarty, Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, shared a photo on his Instagram page at World of Frozen with the voice of Olaf.

Josh Gad is at it again, this time at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

Recently, he was the conductor for the Disneyland Railroad

Michael Moriarty's post reads, “Look who’s in town! You can tell we had a lot of fun with the talented Josh Gad, voice of Olaf, in World of Frozen. Stay tuned because there will be more Frozen fun happenings in the Kingdom of Arendelle!”

Josh Gad is a Tony Award-nominated and Grammy-winning actor and singer who has warmed the hearts of countless viewers around the globe as Olaf, the lovable snowman from the 2013 box office hit Frozen and its popular follow-up, Frozen 2

and its popular follow-up, Gad and Disney have been a perfect match at least since the actor’s guest role as Kenneth Ploufe in ABC Modern Family Beauty and the Beast

