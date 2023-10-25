Disney Military Salute Tickets Available for Next Year at Walt Disney World

There is a special promotion for members of the U.S. military where they can enjoy great deals at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays most nights from January 1, 2024, through December 20, 2024.

What’s Happening:

Members of the U.S. military can enjoy great rates at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays most nights January 1, 2024 through December 20, 2024.

Choose between a 4-Day, 5-Day or 6-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket with the Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus option (formerly the Disney Military Promotional Ticket) for visits in 2024.

The following promotional tickets are available for purchase:

6-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket

Purchase now through December 15, 2024.

With the Park Hopper Option: $409 plus tax

With the Park Hopper Plus Option: $439 plus tax

5-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket

Purchase now through December 16, 2024.

With the Park Hopper Option: $389 plus tax

With the Park Hopper Plus Option: $419 plus tax

4-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket

Purchase now through December 17, 2024.

With the Park Hopper Option: $369 plus tax

With the Park Hopper Plus Option: $399 plus tax

Valid Admission Dates

Receive admission for 4, 5 or 6 days, valid for visits January 1, 2024 through December 20, 2024, subject to the following blockout dates:

March 24, 2024 through April 6, 2024

November 24, 2024 through November 30, 2024

Park Reservations Required

Both a theme park reservation and valid theme park ticket for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party ages 3 and up. Reservations are limited and subject to availability.

Add Memory Maker for a Special Price

You can also purchase the Memory Maker product for a special price of $98 through December 20, 2024.

About the Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus Options

You can purchase a Disney Military Salute Ticket that includes these options:

Park Hopper Option: Visit more than one theme park on the same day after 2:00 PM.

Park Hopper Plus Option: Visit more than one theme park on the same day after 2:00 PM. Plus, get a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course based on the length of your ticket. This option is a combination of the Park Hopper option and the Water Park and Sports option.

Note: You must make a theme park reservation for each date of your visit. Beginning January 9, 2024, Guests with a ticket with Park Hopper benefits will be able to visit another theme park at any time of day during park hours (subject to capacity limitations).

Important Details

Disney Military Salute Tickets may be purchased at participating US military sales outlets by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouse (but not both), for use by themselves and family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold.

"Eligible Service Members" are active or retired members of the US Military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the US Coast Guard, the US Space Force, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Spouses of Military Service Members also qualify if they are able to present valid and active US Military IDs in the absence of active or retired Military Personnel or Commissioned Corps Members.

The actual prices charged at the individual US military base ticket offices for Disney Military Salute Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above.

Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouse) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Salute Tickets.

Subject to certain exceptions, 4-Day, 5-Day and 6-Day Disney Military Salute Tickets for admission to the Walt Disney World Resort are not valid until activated by the Eligible Services Members (or their spouse) at a Walt Disney World theme park ticket window.

Tickets and options expire and may not be used after December 20, 2024. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use.

No more than six (6) Disney Military Salute Tickets may be purchased by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person's spouse). In addition, one (1) of the six (6) Tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse.

Each Disney Military Salute Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days.

Guests who purchased a ticket with Park Hopper benefits will be able to visit more than one park per day.

Parks, attractions and offerings subject to availability, closures and change or cancellation without notice.

Water parks are subject to extended rehabilitation, seasonal, capacity and weather closures or may close for other reasons. On certain dates, a water park may only be open for special events or to limited groups.