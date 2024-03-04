Disney Mobile Order Expands to Additional Restaurants at Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disney Resort has expanded the Disney Mobile Order service to six additional restaurants across Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort launched their own Disney Mobile Order option through the Tokyo Disney Resort app in November 2023

The service is available free of charge, providing guests the convenience of designating the pick-up time of their orders by using the app from anywhere, and anytime, in the park.

With Disney Mobile Order, guests are able to place their orders without waiting in line at the restaurant, and pick up their items at the counter. This offering provides added flexibility to their visit to the parks, and more time to experience the fun.

The first four locations to use Disney Mobile Order when the service began in November 2023 were: Plazma Ray's Diner (Tokyo Disneyland) Grandma Sara's Kitchen (Tokyo Disneyland) Casbah Food Court (Tokyo DisneySea) Yucatan Base Camp Grill (Tokyo DisneySea)



The service has since expanded to: Tokyo Disneyland Tomorrowland Terrace Captain Hook’s Galley Huey, Dewey and Louie’s Good Time Cafe Pecos Bill Cafe Hungry Bear Restaurant Camp Woodchuck Kitchen Troubadour Tavern Tokyo DisneySea Dockside Diner Cape Cod Cook-Off Miguel’s El Dorado Cantina Zambini Brothers Ristorante Sebastian’s Calypso Kitchen

These restaurants will continue to accept orders at the counter as well.

A guide on how to use Disney Mobile Order is available on the Tokyo Disney Resort website