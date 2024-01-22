Disney Parks Celebrate National Polka Dots Day with New Minnie Souvenirs and Treats

Today is National Polka Dot Day (yes, it’s a thing) and both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort celebrated with some new Minnie Mouse items.

Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort invited guests to rock the dots today with some new and returning Minnie Mouse souvenirs and treats.

Available at various quick-service restaurants at select Disney Resort hotels, guests can try the new Minnie Kitchen Sink Sundae.

A new Polka Dot Valentine Mickey-shaped Balloon Bucket is also available exclusively at the Disneyland Resort.

Guests visiting Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs

And while they’re at Disney Springs, they can also stop by Amorette’s Patisserie to pick up the Minnie Mouse Dome Cake.

And finally, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios