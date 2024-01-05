Popular Doubloon Lagoon Pool Closed For Maintenance at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Guests staying at or planning to stay at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter at Walt Disney World are being alerted to some routine maintenance that will likely affect their stay.

What’s Happening:

Guests staying at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter this January through April will notice that the popular pool, Doubloon Lagoon, and its popular sea serpent water slide, are closed for routine maintenance.

The pool, known for its festive decorations, an all-alligator band and a blue sea serpent waterslide that immerse guests in the magic of New Orleans, will be unavailable through April of 2024.

Guests at the resort may also see or hear construction work during the daytime hours, and those looking to book on the official Walt Disney World website are being alerted to this news before confirming their booking.

At Doubloon Lagoon, it’s Mardi Gras every day! Come slide down Scales, the 51-foot-long snaking sea serpent slide, whose tongue deposits you into the lagoon with a mighty splash. Alligator jazz aficionados, a water play area, a whirlpool spa and the Mardi Grogs pool bar make it even more of a party—as King Neptune watches over all of the merriment from on high.

While Doubloon Lagoon is temporarily closed, guests staying at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter are being invited to Ol’ Man Island – the pool complex at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside.

Just a short walk away from Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, and located down the Sassagoula River, Ol’ Man Island at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside is a 3.5-acre refuge that includes a swimmin’ hole with rushing waterfalls and a rustic 95-foot waterslide fashioned after an old mill. A whirlpool spa, kiddie pool and even a fishin’ hole are also located on the premises. A nearby bar and lounge offer snacks and refreshments.

Pool lifts and other access options are available for Guests with disabilities or limited mobility. Pool hours and lifeguard availability vary by pool and are subject to change, so double check with the resort once you arrive.

If you’d like to see the pools of Disney’s Port Orleans Resorts at Walt Disney World, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Travel needs.