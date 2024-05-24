The Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Resort Complex Is A Great Option For Your Next Visit to Walt Disney World

The Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Resort Complex is a great place to serve as your home away from home when visiting Walt Disney World!

What’s Happening:

First-time or even regular visitors to the Walt Disney World Resort need look no further than the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Resort Complex for a base to stay if value for money, proximity and multiple planning options are top requirements.

The Wyndham and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs hotels are both official Walt Disney World Resort hotels and they are located just a short walk away from Disney Springs, which offers an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment options.

If your main reason for being in Orlando is the Walt Disney World Resort, then you can take advantage of an hourly shuttle service to all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks as well as 30-minute early access into those parks because you’re a hotel guest.

If you'd enjoy an evening of musical entertainment at the House of Blues, a wide array of dinner options or you want to take in Cirque du Soliel’s Drawn to Life , then you are perfectly situated for all that and more at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Resort Complex.

Guests at the Wyndham and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs hotels can take advantage of many shared amenities. A recent room renovation includes 394 newly reimagined garden-themed rooms for the value-minded guest, plus another 232 rooms in the upscale 19-story Wyndham LBV overlooking Disney Springs, which features a lake house motif.

Seasonal room rates in the complex range from $109 to $229 per night and the two hotels are located just 17 miles from Orlando International Airport. One way to get to the resort complex is through Mears Connect, a paid option that is available 24 hours a day.

At the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Resort Complex are also plentiful, with the Lakeview Restaurant, where Mickey Mouse waffles are a star attraction in an All-American breakfast buffet in a relaxed atmosphere. The outdoor Oasis Restaurant and its newly re-imagined poolside eatery features a delicious chef-inspired menu as well as refreshing beverages.

Located in the hotel lobby, the Eclipse Lounge is a favorite place to meet for daily happy hour and cocktails as evening begins or to celebrate the end of a fun-filled, action-packed day at the theme parks. Here guests can enjoy some of Florida's finest spirits and craft brews, handcrafted cocktails prepared to order, or light bites which include cheese boards and flatbreads.

Other options in the hotel lobby area are The 24/7 Sundial, which offers a wide assortment of light, self-service food and beverage items, and Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company, which features barista service, unique pastries and breakfast sandwiches.

The resort is also a 5-minute drive to Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Club for those who want to tee it up during their stay.

What They’re Saying:

Jay Leonard, General Manager: "We offer value and so many options to our guests. We're two hotels, so you have such an advantage. We look at ourselves as a value resort and a mid-scale resort so, from a price point, you have two choices and I think that's important for customers coming into town. And we're ideally located here on Lake Buena Vista, with Disney Springs just minutes away on foot over a pedestrian bridge out in front of our hotel lobby…There are people who come here, especially around the holidays, who don't go to the park. Especially over Thanksgiving and Christmas, when they start thinking about doing their holiday shopping. I have had people stay at our hotel just because there's a concert happening over at the House of Blues – they'll come here, spend the weekend, and maybe go to The Boathouse, Wolfgang Marvel