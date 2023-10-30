Disneyland Paris Shares Sneak Peek of Disney Symphony of Colours Daytime Show

Disneyland Paris has shared a new look at a new daytime show coming as part of Disney Symphony of Colours in February.

What’s Happening:

The resort previously showcased a sneak peek of the spectacular nighttime drone display Main Street Electrical Parade

Now, they’ve shared a glimpse of a second happy harmony – a never-seen-before daytime show bursting with beloved songs, dances and stories performed by a host of Disney and Pixar Characters. It’s a colourful new experience that’s sure to lift your spirits.

This original show – which will be performed several times a day in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle – will celebrate the amazing animation of Disney and Pixar by bringing together Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and many other beloved Disney and Pixar Characters, such as Timon ( The Lion King ), Joy ( Inside Out ) and Mirabel ( Encanto ), who will appear in a show at Disneyland Park for the first time.

), Joy ( ) and Mirabel ( ), who will appear in a show at Disneyland Park for the first time. The newly released concept art features Mirabel and Stitch walking alongside a black-and-white float, with color spilling over as Mickey Mouse stands by.

Disney Symphony of Colours will begin a gradual roll out on January 8th, 2024 with the drone show.

The daytime show will launch a month later on February 10th.