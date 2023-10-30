Disneyland Paris Shares Sneak Peek of Disney Symphony of Colours Daytime Show

Disneyland Paris has shared a new look at a new daytime show coming as part of Disney Symphony of Colours in February.
- The resort previously showcased a sneak peek of the spectacular nighttime drone display, inspired by the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade, that will be featured as part of Disney Symphony of Colours.
- Now, they’ve shared a glimpse of a second happy harmony – a never-seen-before daytime show bursting with beloved songs, dances and stories performed by a host of Disney and Pixar Characters. It’s a colourful new experience that’s sure to lift your spirits.
- This original show – which will be performed several times a day in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle – will celebrate the amazing animation of Disney and Pixar by bringing together Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and many other beloved Disney and Pixar Characters, such as Timon (The Lion King), Joy (Inside Out) and Mirabel (Encanto), who will appear in a show at Disneyland Park for the first time.
- The newly released concept art features Mirabel and Stitch walking alongside a black-and-white float, with color spilling over as Mickey Mouse stands by.
- Disney Symphony of Colours will begin a gradual roll out on January 8th, 2024 with the drone show.
- The daytime show will launch a month later on February 10th.
