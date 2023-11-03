Teachers Invited To Enter To Win A Chance To Experience The Disney Imagination Campus 2024 Teachers Celebration

Eligible teachers everywhere are invited to enter for their chance to be one of 12 teachers who get to experience the Disney Imagination Campus 2024 Teachers Celebration at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

What’s Happening:

Eligible teachers can enter for a chance to attend the Disney Imagination Campus 2024 Teachers Celebration at the Walt Disney World Resort.

After entering, they could be one of the lucky 12 teachers chosen to kick off National Teacher Appreciation Week with an unforgettable trip to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The 12 winners will be treated to a four-day, three-night stay at the Walt Disney World Resort, where they will have the special opportunity to experience exclusive insights into Disney Imagination Campus and network with other winners.

This incredible weekend promises unforgettable moments that will fuel teachers’ creativity while celebrating their dedication to today’s students. Winners will be honored by an inspiring welcome and will even have the privilege of participating in a Disney Imagination Campus workshop. And, of course, they will also get to experience The Most Magical Place on Earth, with surprise special moments and incredible new experiences!

Eligible teachers can enter the sweepstakes now through Jan. 13, 2024, so don’t miss this chance to win a trip and make memories that will last a lifetime.

To enter, teachers can click and visit the official page: https://disneyimaginationcampusteacherssweepstakes.com

Disney Imagination Campus aspires to be the leading student enrichment provider for educators who believe that imagination and creativity should be part of every student’s educational experience, with the vision to inspire the next generation of creative thinkers and doers.. At Disney Imagination Campus, the curriculum shows students, teachers, and parents how something they call “Imagination Powered Learning” can make a lasting impact on how students feel about learning, and about their own potential.

Through a comprehensive collection of workshops across a range of performing arts and academic subjects, students learn how to apply their imaginations to solve many of the challenges they may face throughout their lifetime – in wildly creative ways. Disney Imagination Campus believes that new perspectives, creative thinking, fearless exploration and unfettered wonder can lead to amazing things.