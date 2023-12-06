Forward and Aft Funnels Installed on Disney Treasure

Another milestone has been reached with the construction of the 6th ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure, with the installation of both the forward and aft funnels.

What’s Happening:

The holidays are quickly approaching, but construction of the Disney Treasure hasn’t slowed down at Meyer Werft Shipyard in Germany.

In fact, a lot of progress has taken place in recent weeks, including the lifting of the forward and aft funnels to their rightful place atop the ship. Complete with a coat of primer paint, the icons that are known across the entire Disney Cruise Line fleet have officially found their new home, bringing the Disney Treasure one step closer to completion.

The funnels on the Disney Treasure aren’t just for looks – guests will also be able to plunge through the forward funnel while riding the AquaMouse, or even stay inside the funnel in the two-story EPCOT

Embracing the adventures of the future, the Tomorrow Tower Suite will capture the same forward-thinking mindset that inspired the Walt Disney World

Elsewhere on board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia.

and The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.