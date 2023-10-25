Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic Events Set for 2024

Disney Vacation Club members will once again be able to enjoy select Disney Parks during exclusive Moonlight Magic events at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort parks in 2024.

Disney Vacation Club members can enjoy complimentary, after-hours gatherings across select Disney Parks and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

Brought to life by the magic of Membership, eligible Members and their guests can live it up with shorter-than-usual wait times, character greetings, entertainment and delectable delights.

Moonlight Magic event allow members the chance to visit a select theme park for a special celebration after the park has closed to the public.

Highlights for our privileged partiers include: Shorter-than-usual wait times for popular park attractions Disney Characters greetings Exceptional entertainment Complimentary special treats and delectable delights

Dates for the 2024 Disney Vacation Club Moon Light Magic events include: Disney California Adventure EPCOT Disney’s Animal Kingdom Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – June 4 and July 11 Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In order to allow as many Members as possible to enjoy Moonlight Magic, only one event date for each participating park will be available per Membership.

A Member can register themselves and up to 4 additional guests per Membership (for a total of 5) —or up to the number of Guests on their Resort reservation. Children younger than 3 years of age do not need to be registered for this event.

You can find more information on Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic here