Walt Disney World Plays Host as Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Debuts New Collection of Villains-Inspired Bridal Gowns

Disney’s most legendary villains have inspired a new collection of bridal gowns in the 2024 Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings collection from Allure Bridals.

They’re some of Disney’s most popular characters, and now Disney Villains’ characters inspire new gowns that are part of the 2024 Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings collection from Allure Bridals. Blending sophisticated style and touches of whimsy, the dresses are inspired by Disney’s Ursula, Maleficent, the evil Queen and Jafar.

The new dresses are as versatile as they are romantic, each evoking themes from beloved Disney stories and highlighting iconic details and colorful accents from each of the Disney Villains’ character’s looks. All four styles are available now and come in either a black or ivory colorway, starting at $2,000.

The gown inspired by Disney’s Ursula features a mermaid silhouette adorned with tonal sparkle beadwork on the bodice. Emulating Disney’s Ursula’s dramatic flair, the gown is available in ivory or black, with detachable sheer sleeves that boast ruffled detailing at the cuffs.

Embodying the essence of Disney’s Maleficent, brides can opt for a fitted sheath gown in black and green. The gown is embellished with shimmering green velvet and delicate lace appliques, layered over black organza. Alternatively, the ivory version offers chiffon lace accents for a softer touch.

Inspired by the Disney Villain from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the evil Queen-inspired gown is adorned with linear lace, 3D floral embellishments, beads, and sequins delicately scattered over tulle. The sheath silhouette features a sweetheart neckline leading into a peaked bodice, complemented by eye-catching embroidery. Available in black, ivory, or gold, the gown is completed with a wrapped ruffle shawl for added elegance.

Befitting a grand vizier of Agrabah, the gown inspired by Disney’s Jafar is offered in either a subtle ivory or a bold black. It features a plunging neckline reminiscent of Disney’s Jafar’s notable collar, accentuated by a satin collar of its own. Adding a touch of sophistication, the bodice is tailored with a nod to menswear and paired with lightly puffed full-length sleeves with buttoned cuffs.