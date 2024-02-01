New Princess-Inspired Gowns Unveiled by Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings just got even more magical. Disney has unveiled a new collection of princess-inspired gowns.
- The 2024 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings gown collection is available starting February 1, 2024.
- It is inspired by Disney’s Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana. Each dress evokes the spirit of its namesake princess to capture the bride’s own style and personality. It’s a blend of elegance and fun that can make each bride feel like a princess on the wedding day.
- The 18 gowns, two for each princess, are adorned with countless details and feature innovative fabrics, including a signature sparkle tulle on a Jasmine-inspired gown and a laser-cut whimsical lace design on soft satin to adorn a Rapunzel-inspired style.
- A Cinderella-inspired ballgown offers a unique platinum colorway, with metallic-backed Chantilly lace and unique beaded lace appliques. For those looking to capture the spirit of the Jazz Age, the Tiana-inspired look emphasizes a glamorous style, shimmering with thousands of beads and sequins.
Ariel
Aurora
Belle
Cinderella
Jasmine
Pocahontas
Rapunzel
Snow White
Tiana
- Disney and Allure Bridals launched their first sophisticated bridal line in 2020, offering stunning, on-trend gowns that showcase the style and spirit of beloved Disney Princess characters. Four years later, Allure Bridals offers options that can transform a bride’s look, such as the detachable overskirts available on a selection of gowns. In addition, the Aurora and Tiana gowns both feature detachable sleeves for a chic, transitional option from aisle to reception. With exquisite details such as ethereal puff sleeves, and dreamy accessories like custom veils and delicate tulle flowers, this new Disney collection offers a dress for every bride’s style.
- All bridal gowns are available in sizes 0 to 30, starting at $1,799, and are available to purchase at all authorized Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection retailers.
- To learn more about the new bridal collections, visit www.allurebridals.com.
- For information on how couples can book a wedding, honeymoon, anniversary or vow renewal, visit DisneyWeddings.com.
What they’re saying:
- Korri McFann, marketing director, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons: “The new gown collection, EPCOT venue and coach continue our tradition of bringing fairy tales to life for couples. Immersive, one-of-a-kind wedding venues set the stage, and we add to that with countless experiences and details that allow us to tell each couple’s unique love story in enchanting and magical ways.”