New Princess-Inspired Gowns Unveiled by Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings just got even more magical. Disney has unveiled a new collection of princess-inspired gowns.

The 2024 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

It is inspired by Disney’s Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White

The 18 gowns, two for each princess, are adorned with countless details and feature innovative fabrics, including a signature sparkle tulle on a Jasmine-inspired gown and a laser-cut whimsical lace design on soft satin to adorn a Rapunzel-inspired style.

A Cinderella-inspired ballgown offers a unique platinum colorway, with metallic-backed Chantilly lace and unique beaded lace appliques. For those looking to capture the spirit of the Jazz Age, the Tiana-inspired look emphasizes a glamorous style, shimmering with thousands of beads and sequins.

Ariel

Aurora

Belle

Cinderella

Jasmine

Pocahontas

Rapunzel

Snow White

Tiana

Disney and Allure Bridals launched their first sophisticated bridal line in 2020, offering stunning, on-trend gowns that showcase the style and spirit of beloved Disney Princess characters. Four years later, Allure Bridals offers options that can transform a bride’s look, such as the detachable overskirts available on a selection of gowns. In addition, the Aurora and Tiana gowns both feature detachable sleeves for a chic, transitional option from aisle to reception. With exquisite details such as ethereal puff sleeves, and dreamy accessories like custom veils and delicate tulle flowers, this new Disney collection offers a dress for every bride’s style.

All bridal gowns are available in sizes 0 to 30, starting at $1,799, and are available to purchase at all authorized Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection retailers.

To learn more about the new bridal collections, visit www.allurebridals.com

For information on how couples can book a wedding, honeymoon, anniversary or vow renewal, visit DisneyWeddings.com

What they’re saying: