New EPCOT Wedding Venue Revealed by Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings just got even more magical. Disney has unveiled a magical new wedding venue in EPCOT as well as a first look at the new Cinderella Platinum Coach at the Disneyland Resort.

Couples looking for a truly unforgettable wedding venue can choose from more than 100 immersive themed locations at Disney theme parks, resorts, cruise ships and other locations around the world.

The newest of these locations is World Celebration Gardens, which is in the heart of EPCOT at Walt Disney World

It’s available to book private, after-hours ceremonies and receptions taking place January 2025 and beyond.

As a wedding venue, the gardens evolve from gorgeous to jaw-dropping with a unique lighting display that sparkles on Spaceship Earth

Couples getting married at Disneyland Resort

The newest coach is adorned with details inspired by Disney’s classic love story Cinderella , featuring a pumpkin canopy and an interior shrouded in delicate vines with more than 75 hand-shaped leaves.

