Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Receive Special Rates on Rooms This Spring at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Disney Visa Cardmembers can receive special rates at select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this spring.
What’s Happening:
- Stay in the magic at Walt Disney World Resort! Disney Visa Cardmembers can enjoy special Cardmember rates at select Disney Resort hotels this spring.
- Rates vary based on room type, Resort hotel and travel dates.
Use your Disney Visa Card to book a stay and take advantage of special rates at the following Resort hotels:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort and Disney’s All-Star Music Resort – $129 per night, plus tax for a Standard Room, for stays most nights from March 25 through April 27, 2024
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort – $229 per night, plus tax for a Standard View Room (accommodates up to 5 Guests), for stays most nights from March 25 through June 29, 2024
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn – $419 per night, plus tax for a Resort View Room, for stays most nights from March 25 through June 29, 2024
Enjoy other great rates at the following Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights from March 25 through June 29, 2024:
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort – Preferred Room
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort – Preferred Room and Family Suites
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge (Standard View and Savanna View Rooms)
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort (Cars Family Suites)
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
Planning a Trip?:
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com