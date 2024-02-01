Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Receive Special Rates on Rooms This Spring at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Disney Visa Cardmembers can receive special rates at select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this spring.

What’s Happening:

Stay in the magic at Walt Disney World Resort! Disney Visa Cardmembers can enjoy special Cardmember rates at select Disney Resort hotels this spring.

Rates vary based on room type, Resort hotel and travel dates.

Use your Disney Visa Card to book a stay and take advantage of special rates at the following Resort hotels:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort and Disney’s All-Star Music Resort – $129 per night, plus tax for a Standard Room, for stays most nights from March 25 through April 27, 2024

– $129 per night, plus tax for a Standard Room, for stays most nights from March 25 through April 27, 2024 Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort – $229 per night, plus tax for a Standard View Room (accommodates up to 5 Guests), for stays most nights from March 25 through June 29, 2024

– $229 per night, plus tax for a Standard View Room (accommodates up to 5 Guests), for stays most nights from March 25 through June 29, 2024 Disney’s BoardWalk Inn – $419 per night, plus tax for a Resort View Room, for stays most nights from March 25 through June 29, 2024

Enjoy other great rates at the following Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights from March 25 through June 29, 2024:

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort – Preferred Room

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort – Preferred Room and Family Suites

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge (Standard View and Savanna View Rooms)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort (Cars Family Suites)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Planning a Trip?:

