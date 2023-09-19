Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 35% on Rooms at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in Early 2024

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels in early 2024.

What's Happening:

Stay in the magic at Walt Disney World

Save up to 35% on stays most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024; and most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Save up to 20% on stays most Friday and Saturday nights from January 12, 2024 through February 24, 2024

Plus, enjoy Cardmember-exclusive savings on select nights at:

Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites (save up to 30%)

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort (save up to 35%)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

When you stay at a Disney Resort hotel, you can enjoy the same legendary detail, storytelling and service found in the theme parks—along with an array of benefits.

This offer is valid for the Disney Resort hotels listed below.

Save Up to 35% for stays:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 to February 22, 2024

Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024

Save Up to 20% for stays:

Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 12, 2024 to February 24, 2024

Resorts:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Deluxe Studios

Save Up to 35% for stays:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 to February 22, 2024

Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024

Save Up to 10% for stays:

Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 12, 2024 to February 24, 2024

Resorts:

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Save Up to 30% for stays:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 to February 22, 2024

Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024

Save Up to 20% for stays:

Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 12, 2024 to February 24, 2024

Resorts:

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Save Up to 30% for stays:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 to February 22, 2024

Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024

Save Up to 10% for stays:

Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 12, 2024 to February 24, 2024

Resorts:

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save Up to 25% for stays:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 to February 22, 2024

Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024

Save Up to 10% for stays:

Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 12, 2024 to February 24, 2024

Resorts:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Save Up to 15% for stays:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 to February 22, 2024

Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024

Save Up to 10% for stays:

Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 12, 2024 to February 24, 2024

Resorts:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Save Up to 10% for stays:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 to February 22, 2024

Most nights February 25, 2024 to March 24, 2024

Save Up to 10% for stays:

Most Friday and Saturday nights from January 12, 2024 to February 24, 2024

Resorts:

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Valid Travel Dates:

Stays select nights January 9, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Length of Stay Requirements:

Minimum – 1 night

Maximum – 14 nights

Important Details:

Must use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit.

Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in the room.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Advance reservations required.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Tower Studios at Disney’s Riviera Resort, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, and The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

Valid admission is required to enjoy theme parks and is not included in this offer. Beginning January 9, 2024, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets. For other admission types, theme park reservations may be required.

Booking Information:

This offer is available to book as Disney Visa Cardmembers: Save Up to 35% on Rooms at Select Disney Resort Hotels This Summer by calling the Disney Reservation Center.