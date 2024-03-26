Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 35% on Select Rooms This Fall at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 35% on select rooms for stays of five nights or longer this fall at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

What’s Happening:

Cardmembers can save on an unforgettable stay at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi this fall.

Save 35% on stays of 5 or more consecutive nights (maximum 14 nights).

Save 30% on stays of 4 consecutive nights.

This offer is valid on select rooms and villas, for stays most nights from August 21 to November 23, and from November 30 to December 20, 2024 (with checkout no later than December 21, 2024).

This offer is available to book by calling the Disneyland Resort

If you’re not a Disney Visa cardholder, Aulani also announced a separate offer

Want to Stay a Little Sooner?:

Save 10% on select villas only for stays of 4 or more consecutive nights—valid most nights from July 29 to August 20, 2024.

Book Early to Enjoy a Resort Credit:

When you book through April 9, 2024, stay of 4 or more consecutive nights will also include a $150 Resort Credit to use at select locations at Aulani Resort.

Important Details:

Savings based on the non discounted price for the same villa for stays from July 29 through August 20, 2024; and for the same room or villa for stays from August 21 through November 23, 2024, and from November 30 through December 20, 2024.

Travel must be completed by December 21, 2024.

Book through April 9, 2024 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time to be eligible to receive the early-booking Resort Credit.

Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in a room on the reservation. Must mention the offer when booking and use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit. If a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card is not used, the non discounted room or villa price will be charged for the duration of the stay.

Length-of-stay requirements apply to be eligible for certain discounts, and cancellation of any nights of a stay will affect discount validity.

Not valid on suites and 3-Bedroom Grand Villas, or on previously booked rooms or villas.

Advance reservations required, and must be consecutive-night stays.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms and villas allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit two rooms or villas per Cardmember reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room or villa.

Additional charges apply if more than two adults per hotel room; not applicable for suites or villas.

Offer applied once per reservation and is not valid in combination with any other hotel or villa discounts or offers.

