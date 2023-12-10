Talking with Disney Cast Member VoluntEARS at the Orlando Toys for Tots Warehouse

This weekend, I was invited by Disney to check out the Toys for Tots donation warehouse in Orlando, FL, where many cast members are volunteering to help get as many toys out to children as possible this holiday season. Together, cast members and the Marine Corps are helping to collect and sort through donations for families in the community.

Disney’s relationship with Toys for Tots dates all the way back to 1947, when Walt Disney and his team of animators designed the Toys for Tots logo that is still used today. Since then, The Walt Disney Company has continued to strengthen this relationship, engaging volunteers and providing charitable support to help Toys for Tots deliver toys to children in need nationwide.

Since its founding, Toys for Tots Marines and volunteers have distributed 652 million toys to over 291 million children. Last year the organization set a record of distributing more than 24 million toys to nearly 10 million children, thanks in part to the collaboration with the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

Toys for Tots is an important tradition for many, including Karen Horbal. I got to speak with Karen, who has been a cast member for 30 years, and spends every holiday season volunteering with Disney at Toys for Tots – the organization that helped her own family create special memories together during her childhood.

Hear from Karen and others in the video below:

Fans and families can participate in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by donating a toy online at shopDisney.com now through December 24th, or by donating a new, unwrapped toy in person at a U.S. Disney store location, Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort, or in select locations at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, now through December 15th.

Not sure what toys are good to donate? Check out our list of 19 popular toys you can donate to Toys for Tots through shopDisney.