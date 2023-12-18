Walt Disney World To Reveal First Annual Passholder “Good To Go” Days Next Month

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders long for the freedom of spontaneity (read: without reservations) when it comes to visiting the parks of Walt Disney World, and those days are getting closer to returning with the introduction of “good-to-go” days next month.

What’s Happening:

In 2024, Walt Disney World is inviting their Annual Passholders to resolve to be more spontaneous with “good-to-go” days for them.

As the introduction of this special Passholder perk gets closer, Walt Disney World is sharing more about how good-to-go days will work: On good-to-go days, Annual Passholders may enter the theme parks without needing a reservation (blockout dates will continue to apply). The theme park reservation calendar, Annual Passholder admissions calendar and My Disney Experience app will show days that are good-to-go. The first good-to-go days will be added to the calendars starting Jan. 11, 2024.

Good-to-go days will be added periodically and may be released days or weeks in advance.

Annual Passholders may also continue to visit without a park reservation after 2 p.m. unless visiting Magic Kingdom

And beginning Jan. 9th, guests who have a ticket with Park Hopper benefits or an Annual Pass may visit another theme park ANY TIME OF DAY during park hours (subject to capacity limitations).

With the return of all-day Park Hopper access, Passholders can enter another Walt Disney World theme park any time during park hours, after entering a park they have a reservation for.

Guests who purchase date-based tickets, the standard Disney theme park tickets, no longer need to make theme park reservations.