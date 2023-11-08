Walt Disney World Serving Trespass Notices To Unofficial Third-Party Tours

Walt Disney World has been cracking down on those who operate third-party tours, with some being served with trespass notices and lifetime bans, according to a report from Insider.

What’s Happening:

Insider is reporting that Walt Disney World is cracking down on those who operate or are employed by unofficial/third-party tour services that operate at the resort.

is reporting that Walt Disney World is cracking down on those who operate or are employed by unofficial/third-party tour services that operate at the resort. The Insider report mentions that they spoke with nine third-party business owners and tour guides, five of which had received trespass notices, barring them from Walt Disney World property. Some of these businesses have been in place for years, one for nearly 30 years.

report mentions that they spoke with nine third-party business owners and tour guides, five of which had received trespass notices, barring them from Walt Disney World property. Some of these businesses have been in place for years, one for nearly 30 years. While the report shares stories that the unauthorized tour guides want to sit and work with Disney, especially considering these tours are their only source of income, it should be noted that third-party/unofficial tour guides have never been permitted at Walt Disney World. A spokesperson for the company also told Insider that “Unauthorized commercial activities are not permitted at Walt Disney World as clearly stated in our property rules.” Though the payment might have taken place off Walt Disney World property, the delivery of the service (IE The Tour) is taking place on property.

that “Unauthorized commercial activities are not permitted at Walt Disney World as clearly stated in our property rules.” Though the payment might have taken place off Walt Disney World property, the delivery of the service (IE The Tour) is taking place on property. Those who violate the trespass notices could face arrest according to local law. These notices are reportedly to be indefinite/lifetime bans, but they can be appealed after a year.

The demand for the third party tours is there, considering their average costs are around $180 – $250 per hour, whereas Disney’s official private tours can run $450 – $900 per hour, but Disney’s can also get things the unauthorized tours can’t. This includes access to backstage areas and authorized and official front of line access at the park attractions.

One reason many (including some of the tour operators themselves) believe the crackdown is occurring is due to abuse of the park’s Disability Access Service (DAS), which can impede park operations. The report indicates that some tour guides noticed other third-party tour companies that are “widely known” to abuse Disney’s rules, abusing many park policies, including the DAS system. One owner cited a specific example where a company suggested to its guides/employees to tell guest services that they have medical conditions that will get them a DAS pass, that way they and their party of customers can get front of line access.