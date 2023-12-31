Disney100 Celebration Comes to a Close with Magical Montage

by |
Tags: ,

The Disney100 celebration, commemorating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, comes to a close with the end of the year and Disney shared a magical montage to wrap things up.

  • The new Disney100 montage takes us through some of our favorite Disney films and series, from Steamboat Willie and Snow White to Raya and Asha.
  • The montage also includes properties acquired by Disney along the way, like Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar.
  • You can check out the montage below and close out your own Disney100 celebration.

More on Disney100:

Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack