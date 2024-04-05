New Details Revealed for the Second Year of Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite

Disneyland has shared the guide to the second year of Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite – the separately ticketed, after-hours event returning to Disneyland Park on June 18th and 20th, 2024.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, bringing allies and community members together as Disneyland park is illuminated with rainbow projections.

In addition to the colorful décor, here’s just some of the entertainment, photo opportunities and themed menu items in store for you: As the evening begins, direct your attention to the skies above The Happiest Place on Earth as you view an inspirational display of colors, pyrotechnics and music during the Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Fireworks – WELCOME! The Welcome Pride Cavalcade invites you to celebrate with favorite characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, Pluto and Clarabelle in their multicolor outfits for an upbeat procession through Disneyland park. Whirl, twirl, sparkle and sway under the stars at the Pride Nite Dance Club along the Rivers of America.



Everyone’s favorite extraterrestrial, Stitch, leads the Ohana Dance Party in Tomorrowland, where a DJ will be spinning tunes to celebrate “ohana” – family.

If your feet favor a twist to a western beat, be sure to join the Country Line Dancing at The Golden Horseshoe.

at The Golden Horseshoe. Immersive photo opportunities throughout Disneyland Park allow you to step into the story with photo backdrops inspired by Disney characters and films.

Enjoy savory snacks and sweets curated specially for the party, including these new items: Key Lime Pudding and Red Berry Sangria at River Belle Terrace 5 Spice Popcorn Chicken at The Tropical Hideaway Funnel Cake with Cereal Milk and Multi-Colored Marshmallow Cereal Topping at Stage Door Café Firecracker Loaded Fries at Hungry Bear Restaurant

Specialty menu items will also be available at Cafe Orleans and additionally, Plaza Inn will offer a dining package which includes reserved viewing for both the fireworks and cavalcade.

Reservations are recommended and can be booked online soon on Disneyland.com

Each Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite event begins with a three-hour pre-party mix-in at Disneyland Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT before the party officially begins.

In addition to all the themed fun brought to life just for the party, you’ll have the opportunity to ride some popular attractions after regular park hours, often with less wait times!

Your admission also includes commemorative keepsakes such as a Pride Nite credential and an event guide map, plus unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken throughout the event.

On Tuesday, April 9th (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT), all Magic Key holders will have the opportunity to purchase Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite tickets from a select amount of pre-sale tickets on Disneyland.com

Then, on Thursday, April 11th (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT), Pride Nite tickets will go on sale to the general public, subject to availability.

Ticket sales for the event will make use of the new “notify me” system