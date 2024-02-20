Disneyland Resort Debuts “Notify Me” System for Online Ticketing Queues

With tickets going on sale for this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events, a new “notify me” feature has been added allowing those waiting in the online queue to purchase tickets the ability to be notified when it's their turn to enter the ticket store.

What’s Happening:

Initial details on the new “notify me” feature were announced last week, but with Magic Key holder ticket sales for Star Wars Nite beginning today, we’ve got our first proper look at how the system works.

To participate, once in the queue, choose the “notify me” option and enter your email address.

Disney will send you 2 separate emails containing a unique link. Clicking the link in the first email will allow you to check your place in the queue until it's your turn. You can use the link multiple times to check your status in the queue before it's your turn.

You’ll then receive a second email letting you know it’s your turn to return to the waiting room in order to enter the ticket store site.

From the time your turn begins, you’ll have ten minutes to use the link to return to the site or you'll lose your place in line and will need to rejoin the queue.

The unique link will only work once, and will not work a second time, whether you’ve purchased tickets or not. Again, if you miss your turn, you’ll have to rejoin the queue.

Ticket availability is limited. Being in the queue and entering the ticket store does not guarantee the ability to purchase tickets.

If you've already submitted your email address during today's sales event and received the initial email, you don't need to submit your email address again.

Disney does warn that emails may be delayed, moved to your spam folder, or lost due to unforeseen reasons, so it’s recommended that you periodically check your queue status.

Today, February 20th, tickets are only available for Inspire Key holders. All other Magic Key holders will have the opportunity to purchase from a select amount of pre-sale tickets on Wednesday, February 21st and Thursday, February 22nd.

On Friday, February 23rd (no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT), tickets will go on sale to the general public.

If proven successful, hopefully the “notify me” system will be used for other popular ticket sales, such as the release of Magic Key passes and Oogie Boogie Bash tickets.

For more information on what to expect during Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, click here