Disneyland Cast Members Union Election to be Held Later This Month

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has announced that a union election will take place on-site at Disneyland May 15-18 for Disney Cast Members who perform as characters or in parades at Disneyland, California Adventure and Disney-owned and operated hotels in Anaheim.

Last month, on April 17, a supermajority of the 1,700 people who bring Disney characters to life at the Disneyland Resort

The Cast Members who signed union authorization cards, who serve as performers, hosts, leads and trainers, believe that their lives – as well as the Guest experience at Disneyland – can be improved through collective bargaining with their employer, The Walt Disney Company.

Most of the Disneyland workforce is already unionized, with those working in the Characters and Parades departments being a notable exception – particularly notable given that their colleagues doing the same work in Florida at Walt Disney World

Voting in the union election will take place on-site at Disneyland on Wednesday May 15, Thursday May 16 and Saturday, May 18.

Each day, eligible voters will cast ballots at three designated voting locations.

Cast Members attached to either the resort’s Characters or Parades departments are assigned to a particular voting location based on their first scheduled shift for the week.

Final election results are expected during the evening of Saturday, May 18. Members of the media are barred from voting locations; however union activists are available for interview during the election period. Details on how the election results will be announced will follow in a later advisory.

The Disneyland Resort, which includes Disneyland Park and Disney’s California Adventure as well as three hotels and Downtown Disney

