Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Closing Early Once Again Due to Inclement Weather

Heavy rain and storms in Southern California are causing theme parks in the region to reassess their operations, once again leading to early closures at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Inclement weather throughout Southern California is leading to early closures at the Disneyland Resort, as well as other theme parks in the area.
- Tonight, February 20th, Disneyland Park will be closing at 10:00 p.m. instead of the scheduled midnight, while Disney California Adventure will close at 9:00 p.m. instead of 10:00 p.m.
- The Downtown Disney District will now close at 11:00 p.m. instead of the planned 1:00 a.m.
- After closing early yesterday, Knott’s Berry Farm did not open at all today, February 20th. The park has stated that tickets purchased for today will be valid until April 28th, 2024.
- Orange County, California, where both Disneyland and Knott’s are located, is currently forecasted to receive heavy rainfall. As of press time, Orange County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 12:00 p.m. today.
- Southern California in general has seen large amounts of rainfall over the last few weeks, leading to closures of area theme parks, including Knott’s Berry Farm, and operational changes at nearby Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. This is all thanks to an atmospheric river that is dumping rain on the region as it passes through.
- As of press time, hours for Wednesday, February 21st are unaltered, with Disneyland closing at midnight and Disney California Adventure closing at 10:00 p.m.
