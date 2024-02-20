Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Closing Early Once Again Due to Inclement Weather

Heavy rain and storms in Southern California are causing theme parks in the region to reassess their operations, once again leading to early closures at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Due to inclement weather, Knott’s Berry Farm and the California Marketplace will be closed today, Tuesday, February 20. Tickets purchased for today will be valid until April 28, 2024. pic.twitter.com/dJDjA1dFo5 — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) February 20, 2024

Orange County, California, where both Disneyland and Knott’s are located, is currently forecasted to receive heavy rainfall. As of press time, Orange County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 12:00 p.m. today.

Southern California in general has seen large amounts of rainfall over the last few weeks, leading to closures of area theme parks, including Knott’s Berry Farm, and operational changes at nearby Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. This is all thanks to an atmospheric river that is dumping rain on the region as it passes through.

As of press time, hours for Wednesday, February 21st are unaltered, with Disneyland closing at midnight and Disney California Adventure closing at 10:00 p.m.