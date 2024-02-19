Knott’s Berry Farm Closing Early February 19th Due to Inclement Weather

Southern California has been hit with another winter storm leading to heavy rainfall and even flash flood warnings. Because of this, Knott’s Berry Farm will be closing up shop early today, February 19th.
What’s Happening:
- Due to inclement weather, Knott’s Berry Farm will be closing at 4:00 p.m. today, Monday, February 19th.
- Select locations in the California Marketplace outside the park will remain open until 7:00 p.m.
- The park has stated that tickets purchased for today, February 19th, will be valid until April 28th, 2024.
- Buena Park, where the park is located in Southern California, is currently forecasted to receive heavy rainfall. As of press time, Orange County is under a Flash Flood Warning from 10:00 p.m. tonight until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 21st.
- Southern California in general has seen large amounts of rainfall over the last few weeks, leading to closures of area theme parks, including Knott’s Berry Farm, and operational changes at nearby Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. This is all thanks to an atmospheric river that is dumping rain on the region as it passes through.
- While the park has made no comment regarding future dates, with the flash flood warning also in effect on Tuesday, a closure that day is likely.
