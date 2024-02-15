Multimillion-Dollar Transformation of the Knott’s Hotel Officially Unveiled

Alongside the return of Knott’s Boysenberry Festival, the Buena Park theme park has unveiled the completed multimillion-dollar transformation of the Knott’s Hotel.

What’s Happening:

Just steps away from the entrance to Knott’s Berry Farm

The Knott's Hotel celebrates their legacy by blending invention, tradition, and imaginative style into a captivating 322-room guest haven for park and business guests alike.

This metamorphosis includes a redesigned guest registration that opens to the lobby great room, a charming new outdoor courtyard, an expanded gift shop, and a new coffee bar, The Pantry, featuring freshly brewed Starbucks coffee and grab-n-go items.

​​

Every guest room and suite has been renovated, boasting hand-crafted accents that exude upscale farmhouse chic.

Thirty Acres Kitchen

​​

Among the renovation highlights is the comprehensive redesign of all 20,000 square feet of meeting space, complete with updated cutting-edge technology, positioning Knott's Hotel as Orange County's premier destination for corporate meetings, weddings, special events, and seated dinners for over 300 guests.

For an enhanced Knott's Berry Farm experience, the Knott's Hotel offers an exclusive Boysenberry Package that includes park admission, tasting card, parking and overnight accommodation—providing the perfect blend of convenience and indulgence. For reservations, visit knottshotel.com