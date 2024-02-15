Multimillion-Dollar Transformation of the Knott’s Hotel Officially Unveiled

Alongside the return of Knott’s Boysenberry Festival, the Buena Park theme park has unveiled the completed multimillion-dollar transformation of the Knott’s Hotel.
What’s Happening:
- Just steps away from the entrance to Knott’s Berry Farm, the Knott’s Hotel has debuted its multimillion-dollar transformation, a new distinctive farmhouse-style overnight experience inspired by park founders Walter and Cordelia Knott.
- The Knott's Hotel celebrates their legacy by blending invention, tradition, and imaginative style into a captivating 322-room guest haven for park and business guests alike.
- This metamorphosis includes a redesigned guest registration that opens to the lobby great room, a charming new outdoor courtyard, an expanded gift shop, and a new coffee bar, The Pantry, featuring freshly brewed Starbucks coffee and grab-n-go items.
- Every guest room and suite has been renovated, boasting hand-crafted accents that exude upscale farmhouse chic.
- Thirty Acres Kitchen, the new full-service hotel restaurant, offers farm-inspired delights and classic American cuisine. Paying homage to the original 30 acres of the Knott's farm and Cordelia Knott's culinary finesse, the restaurant promises seasonal menu items to complement the park's themed areas, festivals and events as well as an expanded outdoor dining veranda. A spacious double-sided wrap-around bar seamlessly extends the down-home charm into the lobby. Here, guests can enjoy locally inspired craft cocktails and small plates, surrounded by the cozy and eclectic ambiance that defines the Knott's Hotel experience.
- Among the renovation highlights is the comprehensive redesign of all 20,000 square feet of meeting space, complete with updated cutting-edge technology, positioning Knott's Hotel as Orange County's premier destination for corporate meetings, weddings, special events, and seated dinners for over 300 guests.
- For an enhanced Knott's Berry Farm experience, the Knott's Hotel offers an exclusive Boysenberry Package that includes park admission, tasting card, parking and overnight accommodation—providing the perfect blend of convenience and indulgence. For reservations, visit knottshotel.com.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com