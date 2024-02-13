Knott’s Berry Farm Looking to Hire Seasonal Associates for the 2024 Season

Knott’s Berry Farm and its parent company, Cedar Fair, are looking to hire seasonal associates across its network of parks in 2024. Think this could be the right fit for you? Check out the details below.

What's Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm, California’s original theme park, plans to hire 2,000 associates throughout the remainder of 2024.

The park’s hiring event is part of a plan by parent company Cedar Fair Entertainment to hire approximately 35,000 seasonal associates across its network of parks in 2024.

Cedar Fair anticipates filling the majority of those roles during hiring events to be held across all parks in the U.S. and Canada from February 17th-24th.

Hourly pay ranges from $16.00 – $19.00 (for those who are 16 years of age or older) based on experience, prior service, and position.

Knott’s Berry Farm offers competitive wages and benefits, and many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events, free meals, and free admission to any Cedar Fair Park.

Interested candidates will have the ability to apply, interview and get hired the same day.

You can apply online now or any day during hiring week or you can join us in-person on February 17th or any day between February 20th-24th.

To learn more about the event and available positions at Knott’s Berry Farm, please visit https://jobs.cedarfair.com/knotts-berry-farm

These positions include roles in the following departments:

Ride Operations

Park Services

Lifeguards and Aquatics

Knott’s Hotel