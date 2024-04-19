Disneyland Brings Back Two Fan-Favorite Guided Tours

Some of the more popular and favorite guided tours are returning to Disneyland, giving interested park guests a closer look at the iconic Disneyland Railroad and the horticulture efforts that go into the park.

What’s Happening:

With the Cultivating the Magic Guided Tour, guests can learn more about how the plants and flowers at the Disneyland Resort play a key role in storytelling—from the cheerful flower beds in Town Square to the exotic plants guests will encounter on Jungle Cruise From the moment you pass through the Main Entrance at Disneyland Park, begin your journey into the theme park’s living storybook. Be welcomed by the Mickey Floral, and then walk through Town Square, where you’re greeted by cheerful flower beds and hanging baskets full of brightly colored flowers. Stop at the Central Plaza, commonly referred to as “The Hub.” From here, be guided through the beckoning west of Frontierland, the fairytale kingdom of Fantasyland, the imagined future of Tomorrowland and the wilds of Adventureland—which is not only home to many exotic plants, but also to the Jungle Cruise attraction.



The Disneyland Railroad Guided Tour takes guests on a journey to learn about Walt Disney’s passion for trains and how it shaped the Disneyland Resort, plus guests will also get to climb aboard Disneyland Railroad’s special Presidential Car, the Lilly Belle. Walk through the park listening to stories about where the idea behind Walt’s train creations first started. Understand the impact trains had on Walt Disney’s dreams—from animation and film all the way to the theme parks and Catch a Rare Glimpse of the Disneyland Park Roundhouse.

This is where “the magic happens” for the historic Disneyland Railroad system and it’s not typically viewed by the public. You’ll learn more about the Imagineers that look after the Disneyland Monorail

In the Lilly Belle, you’ll take the scenic route along the Rivers of America to see landscapes inspired by 4 of America’s majestic rivers: the Mississippi, the Columbia, the Missouri and the Rio Grande. Each are carefully recreated, complete with indigenous rock formations, natural forests, wildlife and 5 picturesque waterfalls

Guests may book these guided tours starting April 30, 2024 on Disneyland.com for tours that begin on dates starting May 11, 2024.