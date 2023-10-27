Four New Magic Key Exclusive Medallions Now Available at Disney California Adventure

Disneyland Magic Key Holders can now get their hands on four specially designed medallions at the Magic Key Terrace in Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning today, Friday, October 27th, a new medallion machine is available at the Magic Key Terrace in Disney California Adventure, featuring four new medallions specially designed for Magic Key holders.
- The four designs feature Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Pixar Pal-A-Round, the Magic Key logo, and a retro Disneyland Resort logo.
- These medallions are available for purchase during Magic Key Terrace’s regular operating hours. Guests must be dining at the lounge to access the machine (Magic Key Terrace dining reservations are recommended).
- Designs are subject to availability and may vary. Discounts do not apply.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The Palm Breeze Bar will open on Thursday, November 2nd within the new Villas at Disneyland Hotel.
- After over two years of construction, the reimagined Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson will finally open on November 10th.
- Disneyland has revealed that the transformation of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel into the Pixar Place Hotel will officially be completed on January 30th, 2024, becoming the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States.
