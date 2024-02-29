Videos: Hop On-Board Some Classic and Modern Disneyland Paris Attractions

I recently had the chance to spend an entire week at Disneyland Paris, celebrating the reopening of the Disneyland Hotel and the kickoff of the Symphony of Colours event. While I was there, I captured a number of videos of attractions new and old from across both parks, and I wanted to collect them all together in one post for your viewing ease.

Disneyland Railroad – Grand Circle Tour

Departing from Main Street Station and Frontierland Depot, embark on a gentle ride around Disneyland Park and take in the view as you trundle along the Disneyland Railroad. This gleaming steam train is ideal for seeing the sights and attractions of Disneyland Park, such as the Grand Canyon Diorama, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril and Pirates of the Caribbean.

La Tanière du Dragon

Tip-toe through the dark dungeon "La Tanière du Dragon" underneath Sleeping Beauty Castle, where a monstrous prisoner lurks. Once the ruler of the skies, this defeated dragon lies chained against jagged rocks. It may be dozing, but tread carefully, as one false move will lead to a hot, rumbling surprise.

Le Pays des Contes de Fées

Set off on a voyage to magical miniature lands, where classic works of literature and memorable Disney moments are brought to life. Along your quest, keep an eye out for the following intricately replicated settings, complete with imaginative landscaping, charming music and special lighting effects:

The dwarfs' mine and house from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The gingerbread house from Babes in the Woods

Rapunzel's high tower with a braid hanging out of the window, from Tangled

The Old Mill

Prince Eric's seaside castle from The Little Mermaid

The Greek temple and Mount Olympus from Fantasia

Snow-covered landscapes from Peter and the Wolf

The "Night on Bald Mountain" scene from Fantasia

The Cave of Wonders from Aladdin , which swallows the boats

, which swallows the boats A scene from The Sword in the Stone

Belle's village and the Beast's castle from Beauty and the Beast

The Emerald City and the Witch's Castle from Return to Oz

Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque (Backwards POV)

All aboard for a "mini" tour of the fairytale homes and villages made famous in classic Disney animated movies. Hop inside a festive animal cage or ornate sleigh and follow brave engine Casey Jr.— le Petit Train du Cirque from the classic Disney animated movie Dumbo—on a journey through Storybook Land. As you gracefully make your way over hills and through valleys, behold a brilliant tapestry of familiar settings from classic Disney movies, amazingly rendered in miniature scale.

Continue your quest through Discoveryland and navigate your crew to Jules Verne's Nautilus where wonders of the depths await you. As you wander the corridors, you're sure to discover some surprising seafaring secrets.

Cars Road Trip

Rev your engine for a cruise along the most legendary highway and snap a pic of stunning nature-made and Cars-made sights. Cruz Ramirez and Sally Carrera are here to steer you through today’s tour. Pay attention, sit tight, and get your camera ready for the nature-made and Cars-made sights you’re about to see and experience.