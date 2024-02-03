Dine Like (And With!) Royalty At Disneyland Hotel’s Royal Banquet at Disneyland Paris

At Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris, guests can now enjoy the Royal Banquet restaurant, welcoming guests from faraway lands for daily festive receptions.

In this special place inspired by real castle reception rooms, guests are invited to attend a royal feast among an impressive gallery of portraits celebrating Disney’s famous royal stories. Here, dishes will be influenced by the diverse cultures that inspired these beloved tales like Spicy Cajun Shrimp, a dish paying tribute to Tiana’s native Louisiana from Walt Disney Animation Studios film The Princess and the Frog.

To best serve the culinary experience, Walt Disney Imagineering Paris and Walt Disney Animation Studios worked hand in hand to select and represent a wide array of characters, with each piece of artwork created exclusively for the restaurant.

While you’ll be making hard choices at the sumptuous buffet, look above on the walls as they display characters famous for their culinary masterpieces (or legendary kitchen disasters)!

These Disney chefs are displaying their most celebrated recipes, including Boun from Raya and the Last Dragon cooking his delicious shrimp congee and Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove proudly serving his iconic spinach puffs.

With postures that reflect their personalities, you can admire portraits of traditional Disney Animation mounts, from Tangled’s Maximus to Khan from Mulan and even the most unlikely, like Sven from Frozen, and even Abu from Aladdin.

The Royal Banquet will also provide the chance to meet and dine at lunch and dinner with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends decked out in their finest new and exclusive regal attire.

Please note that guests must have a valid reservation at a Disney Hotel and Royal Banquet restaurant for lunch, and a valid reservation at the Disneyland Hotel and Royal Banquet restaurant for dinner.

