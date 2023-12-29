Disneyland To Add “Pirates of the Caribbean” To Genie+ Lightning Lane Temporarily Starting Next Month

With the impending closure of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion for an extended refurbishment, Disneyland has revealed that a nearby attraction will be getting Genie+/Lightning Line access temporarily.

What’s Happening:

Pirates of the Caribbean is considered one of the most immersive attractions ever created for a theme park.

When Walt Disney originally designed the attraction in the 1950s, he imagined it as a wax museum and a walk-through adventure. However, after the success of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

On March 18, 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland Park. Thanks to the highly detailed scenes, lavish special effects and memorable characters, the attraction earned rave reviews and has remained a beloved classic ever since.