Disneyland To Add “Pirates of the Caribbean” To Genie+ Lightning Lane Temporarily Starting Next Month

With the impending closure of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion for an extended refurbishment, Disneyland has revealed that a nearby attraction will be getting Genie+/Lightning Line access temporarily.
- Disneyland’s iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction is slated to be added to the lineup of attractions with Lightning Lane access through the Disney Genie+ Service.
- The addition is only a temporary one, being added to the list of available attractions as a result of nearby attractions being closed for refurbishment.
- Splash Mountain has already closed to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, set to open later in 2024 – and in only a matter of days, The Haunted Mansion will also close for an extended refurbishment.
- This refurbishment is lengthier than the usual closure this time of year to remove the popular Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay, as the queue and grounds of the Mansion are set to be reworked and the exit of the attraction will see the addition of a new long-awaited gift shop. Many anticipate that the attraction will not reopen until later in the year, roughly around when it’s time for the Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay again.
- That said, Pirates of the Caribbean is the only major E-Ticket attraction left in New Orleans Square and Critter Country, explaining the temporary addition into the Lightning Lane Lineup.
- Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can find Pirates of the Caribbean in the Disney Genie+ Service starting on Monday, January 22nd, 2024. There has been no date announced for when it will be removed, but it is emphasized that this is only a temporary addition.
- Pirates of the Caribbean is considered one of the most immersive attractions ever created for a theme park.
- When Walt Disney originally designed the attraction in the 1950s, he imagined it as a wax museum and a walk-through adventure. However, after the success of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, Disney and his team of Imagineers decided that Audio-Animatronics – Walt’s latest animation technology – was the most imaginative way to tell a rousing pirate story.
- On March 18, 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland Park. Thanks to the highly detailed scenes, lavish special effects and memorable characters, the attraction earned rave reviews and has remained a beloved classic ever since.
