Disneyland Plans to Electrify Autopia Vehicles “In the Next Few Years”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Disneyland is getting rid of gas cars at Autopia and going to a more environmentally friendly alternative.

Disneyland’s Autopia is a fan favorite found in Tomorrowland that’s gone through several updates over the years.

Now, it’s set to undergo another: they will be ditching gas cars and going more eco-friendly.

In an email to the Times, spokesperson Jessica Good said: “Since opening with Disneyland Park in 1955, Autopia has remained a guest-favorite most popular with young kids experiencing driving for the first time. As the industry moves toward alternative fuel sources, we have developed a roadmap to electrify this attraction and are evaluating technology that will enable us to convert from gas engines in the next few years.”

It’s unclear whether this would mean fully electric vehicles or if hybrids are being considered.

Meanwhile, Disney Legend Bob Gurr, who helped design Autopia, is also quoted in the column, saying, “Get rid of those God-awful gasoline fumes.”

Gurr adds that Tomorrowland could use brighter colors and more kinetic energy where guests could “hear these whirring sounds like little tiny jets and turbines all over the place and don’t smell the fumes; don’t hear that racket of the little motor going putt-putt-putt.”

In 2016, Disneyland’s Autopia attraction went through a refurbishment in which Honda became the new sponsor of the ride.

There's no word yet on whether the sponsor would remain — although Honda does offer hybrid and EV options.

Prior to Honda’s sponsorship, the attraction was hosted by Chevron.

