Disneyland Resort Cast Members Begin Wearing Colorful New Nametags

We stopped by the Disneyland Resort today and noticed some Cast Members wearing their colorful new nametags.
- We got a first look at these Disneyland Cast Member nametags a couple of weeks ago and now they are beginning to pop up at the resorts.
- All Disneyland Resort Cast Members should be wearing these new nametags within the next couple of weeks.
- The new nametags feature a colorful and bright design to represent the resort’s optimism for the future.
- Using bright colors, iconic Disneyland Resort landmarks and plenty of pixie dust, the resort’s costume design & development team developed the exciting new design, which also represents the energy that cast members bring to making magic for guests.
- Whether working onstage, backstage or off-site, Disney nametags are a longstanding tradition, worn with pride and a sense of responsibility to create joy and inspiration for all who come to Disneyland Resort.
- Over the years, the nametags have evolved to celebrate cast members and their achievements. Still, they continue to represent Walt’s vision of hospitality: friendly cast members who make intentional connections with guests and create memories every day.
