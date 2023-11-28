Southern California Residents Can Enjoy Special Ticket Offer For Early 2024 at Disneyland Resort

The transition from winter into spring is a great time to experience the Happiest Place on Earth, and special ticket offers provide especially great value on visits early next year for Southern California Residents at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disneyland Resort announced a limited-time ticket offer for Southern California residents, with admission as low as $75 per day on select days with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket.

This offer goes on sale Dec. 5, 2023, for visits Jan. 2 through June 2, 2024, subject to park reservation availability. The three-day ticket can be spread out on separate dates, and upgrading to a Park Hopper ticket or adding Disney Genie+ service are available at the time of purchase.

Families can enjoy a great value with the recently announced limited-time ticker offer just for kids. With this offer available for purchase now, children ages 3-9 can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per day between Jan. 8 and March 10, 2024, subject to park reservations availability.

From winter into spring, it’s a great time to visit the Happiest Place on Earth and smile from ear to ear enjoying world-class service, signature entertainment day and night, beloved Disney characters, fun foods and festivals, heartwarming classic attractions and thrilling adventures.

Some families might even opt to enjoy multi-day fun and add on a stay at one of the hotels of the Disneyland Resort. The Disneyland Resort hotels offer convenient access to both parks (subject to valid park admission and park reservations), with benefits and uniquely Disney experiences at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, which is officially transforming into Pixar Place Hotel