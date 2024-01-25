Disney’s Animal Kingdom Celebrates the Birth of Critically Endangered Cotton-Top Tamarin Triplets

by |
Tags: , , ,

The Walt Disney World Resort is celebrating the birth of critically endangered cotton-top tamarin triplets. Dr. Mark Penning posted on his Instagram page photos of these adorable animals.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney was excited to announce the birth of tiny, critically endangered cotton-top tamarin triplets.

  • These babies have spent the last few days bonding with their parents and siblings.

  • Both the mother and father share infant responsibilities by carrying their young on their backs until they are around 14 weeks old.
  • You can see the newest addition and the whole family on Discovery Island at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Planning a Trip?:

  • If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy