Disney’s Animal Kingdom Celebrates the Birth of Critically Endangered Cotton-Top Tamarin Triplets

The Walt Disney World Resort is celebrating the birth of critically endangered cotton-top tamarin triplets. Dr. Mark Penning posted on his Instagram page photos of these adorable animals.

What’s Happening:

Disney was excited to announce the birth of tiny, critically endangered cotton-top tamarin triplets.

These babies have spent the last few days bonding with their parents and siblings.

Both the mother and father share infant responsibilities by carrying their young on their backs until they are around 14 weeks old.

You can see the newest addition and the whole family on Discovery Island at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Planning a Trip?:

