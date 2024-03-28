Disney’s Animal Kingdom Introduces a New Abdim’s Stork Chick

Vice President, Disney’s Animals, Science, and Environment, Dr. Mark Penning, shared on his Instagram page a photo of a new abdim’s stork chick that recently joined the animal family at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney World has a new addition to the animal family.

A new abdim’s stork chick recently joined Dinoland U.S.A.

Dr. Mark Penning shared a post on his Instagram saying, “We have some egg-citing news to share! A new abdim’s stork chick recently joined Dinoland U.S.A.

Abdim’s storks often build their stick nests on rocky terrain, and adults can be identified by their signature black feathers, blue face and a red patch near each eye. Be sure and keep an eye out for this exciting new addition.”

