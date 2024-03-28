Disney’s Animal Kingdom Introduces a New Abdim’s Stork Chick

Vice President, Disney’s Animals, Science, and Environment, Dr. Mark Penning, shared on his Instagram page a photo of a new abdim’s stork chick that recently joined the animal family at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World has a new addition to the animal family.
  • A new abdim’s stork chick recently joined Dinoland U.S.A.
  • Dr. Mark Penning shared a post on his Instagram saying, “We have some egg-citing news to share! A new abdim’s stork chick recently joined Dinoland U.S.A.
  • Abdim’s storks often build their stick nests on rocky terrain, and adults can be identified by their signature black feathers, blue face and a red patch near each eye. Be sure and keep an eye out for this exciting new addition.”

