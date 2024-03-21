Disney’s Hollywood Studios to Celebrate Release of Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” This Summer

To celebrate both summer and the new film from Pixar Animation Studios, guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World will be able to take in some new Inside Out 2–based experiences.

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios this summer can celebrate the release of Pixar Animation Studio’s latest film, Inside Out 2 with some special new experiences.

with some special new experiences. Starting June 10th, guests will be able to find Joy from the original Inside Out and the upcoming Inside Out 2 , hanging around the park’s Pixar Plaza (near Toy Story Land), available for meeting and greeting.

The announcement of this news came on the Disney Parks Blog

The blog also reveals that new Pixar styles will also be coming to the Beverly Sunset Boutique (AKA The Pixar Store to regular parkgoers) in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This is the latest news about summer fun at Walt Disney World, which also includes the official opening of CommuniCore Hall and Plaza at EPCOT

More About Inside Out 2:

The little voices inside Riley’s head know her inside and out—but this summer, everything changes when Pixar Animation Studio’s Inside Out 2 i ntroduces a new Emotion: Anxiety. According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up within headquarters.

ntroduces a new Emotion: Anxiety. According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up within headquarters. Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14th.