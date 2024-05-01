Photos: The TARDIS from “Doctor Who” Materializes at the Disneyland Resort

The TARDIS from Doctor Who has materialized at the Disneyland Resort in promotion of the new season’s debut on Disney+.

In celebration of the forthcoming debut of the brand-new season of Doctor Who on Friday, May 10th, the iconic Police Box-shaped TARDIS (The Doctor’s time travel machine) has materialized at the Disneyland Resort for a unique photo opportunity.

When the TARDIS first appeared, there were no ropes surrounding it, but sadly guests must now work those into their photos.

The reason for this promotion is of course thanks to Doctor Who now being a co-production between the BBC and Disney+.

On Friday, May 10th at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world (excluding the U.K.), audiences can stream “The Church on Ruby Road,” which premiered last December, as well as two all-new episodes.

New episodes drop Fridays on Disney+, where available, and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

