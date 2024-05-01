Photos: The TARDIS from “Doctor Who” Materializes at the Disneyland Resort

The TARDIS from Doctor Who has materialized at the Disneyland Resort in promotion of the new season’s debut on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of the forthcoming debut of the brand-new season of Doctor Who on Friday, May 10th, the iconic Police Box-shaped TARDIS (The Doctor’s time travel machine) has materialized at the Disneyland Resort for a unique photo opportunity.
- Guests can pose with the TARDIS in the Esplanade area near Earl of Sandwich in Downtown Disney.
- When the TARDIS first appeared, there were no ropes surrounding it, but sadly guests must now work those into their photos.
- The reason for this promotion is of course thanks to Doctor Who now being a co-production between the BBC and Disney+.
- On Friday, May 10th at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world (excluding the U.K.), audiences can stream “The Church on Ruby Road,” which premiered last December, as well as two all-new episodes.
- New episodes drop Fridays on Disney+, where available, and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.
- In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.
- Check out Luke’s breakdown of the most recent trailer for the season here.
