Department of Defense Warrior Games Returning June 21st-30th, 2024 to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

The dates for the Department of Defense Warrior Games have been revealed, with the event set to once again take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

What’s Happening:

The Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, will return to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World

First held in 2010, this annual event will feature hundreds of elite-athletes, including those from international allied nations, who will compete in adaptive sporting events such as wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing and sitting volleyball, among others.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which will serve as the Warrior Games venue for the second time, is a 220-acre facility that features multiple indoor and outdoor competition sites.

This award-winning complex, which combines the spirit of sports with Disney magic, previously hosted the 2016 Invictus Games and the 2022 DoD Warrior Games.

The Warrior Games serve to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by providing them exposure to adaptive sports. Military paralympic adaptive sports programs help wounded service members and veterans build strength and endurance and draw inspiration from their teammates.

Participation in the Warrior Games represents the culmination of a service member’s involvement in an adaptive sports program and demonstrates the incredible potential of wounded warriors through competitive sports.

The 2024 Warrior Games, which are open to the public, will welcome the community and the world to be part of the excitement by supporting these heroes.

Details about the sports schedule, viewing opportunities, corporate sponsorships and more will be available closer to the event.

Learn more about the DoD Warrior Games at DoDWarriorGames.com