Hong Kong Disneyland Pays Tribute to Walt Disney with New “Dream Makers” Inspired Food and Merchandise

Alongside the unveiling of the brand-new “Dream Makers” statue of Walt Disney and Mickey at Hong Kong Disneyland, the park is offering some fun new food and merchandise paying tribute to the man himself.

What’s Happening:

Walt’s Cafe and Grand Salon at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel are serving Walt’s favorite foods and themed dishes as part of “Eat like Walt Disney” through late November. The menu evokes memories of Walt’s impact on the world of entertainment and the enduring legacy he left behind.

As guests enjoy these delicious dishes, some of which Walt himself savored, they can take a moment to reflect on his incredible vision and imagination, and the countless dreams he inspired.

Guests can also purchase exclusive “Dream Makers" themed merchandise at HKDL, including a figurine, to celebrate the launch of the one-of-a-kind statue and Disney’s incredible legacy on this milestone anniversary.

HKDL has also collaborated with its corporate alliance sponsor, Chow Tai Fook, which will launch the highly collectible “Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse” commemorative gold coin in early November featuring the legendary pair engraved on the front.

This coin shows Walt and Mickey’s lively postures in pursuing dreams, designed using the "Dream Makers" statue as its blueprint. On the back side of the coin, the Castle of Magical Dreams that shimmers with an enchanting, iridescent luster is set against a backdrop.

Guests are welcome to take photos with the “Dream Makers” statue. Disney PhotoPass photographers will be available to take pictures, which guests can purchase with a "Dream Makers" themed photo border and take home as magical memories.