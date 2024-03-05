Dug and Russell Return To Their Greeting Location At Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Dug and Russell have returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World after a multi-year absence from their greeting location near It’s Tough To Be A Bug!

What’s Happening:

For the first time since the parks reopened after the shutdown caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, some favorite characters from the 2009 Pixar Animation Studios film, Up, have returned to their regular location at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom also plays host to the Wilderness Explorers attraction, based on the aforementioned film. The self-guided experience allows guests to set out on a series of fun, nature-themed challenges on their way to becoming an official Wilderness Explorer, which typically also includes a stop with Russell and/or Dug in this character location.

Self-guided activities range from animal observation to learning important wilderness skills, where participants can collect over 25 badges, completing the activities on their own, or taking on each task as a group.

