Elite Women’s College Basketball Tournament Coming to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort

What’s Happening:

A new women’s college basketball event will be staged at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

The 2024 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Showcase will feature a four-team tournament, November 21st through the 23rd, along with two other games on November 24th.

All six games will be played at State Farm Field House at the Disney sports complex.

WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew announced the new tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex along with Disney’s Director of Sports Planning and Development Jorge Senior and University of South Florida women’s basketball head coach and WBCA Vice President Jose Fernandez.

The announcement marks the beginning of a new relationship between ESPN Wide World of Sports and the WBCA.

Several of the best teams in the country are expected to compete in the event, including the University of Louisville, which has been ranked among the Associated Press Top 20 this season.

Louisville will face South Florida in the November 24th game, which will count toward both teams’ regular season records.

Game times, additional teams, broadcast and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The WBCA event marks the return of women’s college hoops to Walt Disney World, which previously hosted the Honda Elite 4 Holiday Classic from 1998-2000.

That Division I college women’s basketball tournament featured some of the most successful teams in college basketball history, including UConn, Notre Dame, UNC and Penn State.

What They’re Saying:

Disney’s Director of Sports Planning and Development Jorge Senior: “ The WBCA Showcase will offer a new way for college basketball and Disney fans to come together to celebrate incredible athletes competing at The Most Magical Place On Earth. We are thrilled that women’s college basketball is coming back to ESPN Wide World of Sports.”

The WBCA Showcase will offer a new way for college basketball and Disney fans to come together to celebrate incredible athletes competing at The Most Magical Place On Earth. We are thrilled that women’s college basketball is coming back to ESPN Wide World of Sports.” WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew: “The WBCA Board of Directors is pleased to offer the new WBCA Showcase, a women’s college basketball event that will provide exciting non-conference matchups to our member coaches, their student-athletes and fans of the game. We are proud to work with ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and Orlando World Center Marriott to offer participating teams a first-class competition venue and hotel experience.”

