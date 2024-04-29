“EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation” National Geographic Special Coming to Disney+ and Hulu in July

Following the debut of the new National Geographic documentary EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation tonight on the network, the special will be making its way to Disney+ and Hulu in July.
What’s Happening:
- EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation is a new documentary that showcases the reimagining of EPCOT through the lenses of technology, nature, music and other National Geographic themes.
- The documentary will premiere tonight, April 29th, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on National Geographic, and will then be available to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu beginning July 19th.
- Watch as Walt Disney World Resort teams seek to find the balance of keeping EPCOT relevant for guests today while also looking towards the future of the park. The magical journey will take you behind the scenes to see Walt Disney World cast members creating an innovative new coaster, exploring the wonder of water and culminating with the debut of the next legacy in nighttime spectaculars, “Luminous The Symphony of Us.”
- Additional behind-the-scenes stories related to the transformation of EPCOT will also be shared on National Geographic’s YouTube channel. For five weeks, starting on Friday, June 14th, you can check out in-depth stories of some of your favorite EPCOT offerings like food and beverage, festivals and others!
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com