“EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation” National Geographic Special Coming to Disney+ and Hulu in July

Following the debut of the new National Geographic documentary EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation tonight on the network, the special will be making its way to Disney+ and Hulu in July.

What’s Happening:

EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation is a new documentary that showcases the reimagining of EPCOT through the lenses of technology, nature, music and other National Geographic themes.

The documentary will premiere tonight, April 29th, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on National Geographic, and will then be available to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu beginning July 19th.

Additional behind-the-scenes stories related to the transformation of EPCOT will also be shared on National Geographic’s YouTube channel. For five weeks, starting on Friday, June 14th, you can check out in-depth stories of some of your favorite EPCOT offerings like food and beverage, festivals and others!

